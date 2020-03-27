  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Cameras
    3. >
  3. Camera news
    4. >
  4. Sony camera news

Murat Yazar, Turkey, Shortlist, Professional, Discovery, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards These stunning award-winning pro photos will blow you away
- To say these photos are stunning would be an understatement

There are photos, and there are photos. We've all taken some holiday snaps at a particularly enviable location, or in a rather picturesque spot, and checked out the images later, thinking that professional photography might not be out of reach after all.

Well, maybe think twice about that - the images you're about to browse are from the shortlist of Professional shots from Sony's 2020 World Photography Awards, and to say they're stunning would be an understatement. 

José De Rocco, Argentina, Finalist, Professional, Architecture, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Angles

This image is all about the clean lines and stunning, bright colours. It's like something out of a child's imagination, but is actually just the result of people wanting a splash of colour in their lives. 

Sandra Herber, Canada, Finalist, Professional, Architecture, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Isolation

Here, again, you get a splash of colour, this time in an otherwise white-out landscape. This tiny home looks like it might be encrusted in place, but in theory could be picked up like a trailer and driven away. The yellow of the main cabin is a beautiful contrast to the freezing outdoors. 

Massimo Gurrieri, Italy, Shortlist, Professional, Discovery, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Construction

It's amazing seeing monumental structures in the process of being constructed, and there's something completely otherworldly about seeing these giant elephant heads in India, robbed of their context, with a worker casually holding one in place. 

Giuliano Berti, Italy, Shortlist, Professional, Sport, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Tuckered out

Part of the story of any sport is the exhaustion afterward, whether you've won or lost. We love the way this wrestler has so clearly sat down utterly knackered, and the fact that his expression gives nothing away at all about how his own bout went. 

Yelena Strokin, Russian Federation, Shortlist, Professional, Still Life, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Growth

This image has something magic realist about it, and certainly seems to be sending a message about the value of reading and book-learning. The mushrooms growing from this tome seem to evoke wizards and witches, but maybe that's just us.

Elena Helfrecht, Germany, Finalist, Professional, Still Life, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

A matter of scale

This photograph is an interesting contrast in scales, with the architecturally complex model on the floor drawing the eye. The table above it is more beguiling, especially when you realise that it's an inch off the ground. 

Sabina Candusso, Italy, Shortlist, Professional, Still Life, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Shorn

We all know the aftermath of a home haircut means sweeping - lots of sweeping. This photo takes that scene and turns it into a lovely meditation on texture, not to mention an ode to a classic-looking chair. 

Alessandro Gandolfi, Italy, Finalist, Professional, Still Life, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Mocked up

The models used by trainee doctors to practice their medicine are creepy at the best of times. The colour grading and orientation of this photo makes this scene seem almost like something out of a picture book, or constructed from toys.  

Alessandro Gandolfi, Italy, Finalist, Professional, Still Life, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Uncanny valley

If you thought the last model was creepy, try this one on for size. It's a robot called Alter on display in a robotics museum in Tokyo, and as far as we're concerned, it's terrifying. 

Sandrine Laure Dippa, France, Shortlist, Professional, Still Life, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Still life

This still life has beautiful colour to showcase in its tablecloth, while the subject, the tuber cassava, is lovingly focused upon and lit to show the wonderful variety of its knobbly crusted skin.

Cecilia Manzanares Vargas, Mexico, Shortlist, Professional, Still Life, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Micro

Bugs under a microscope - it's not our idea of fun, but the images you can get out of the process are undeniably striking. This black-and-white monstrosity is tiny, but photographed like this, could be a giant space beast for all you know. 

Frédéric duhayer, France, Shortlist, Professional, Sport, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Big air

This kid is shredding it - proving that scooters can get huge air just like skateboards, and making us worry for his safety at the same time. The perspective is brave, and the expression on his face is priceless. 

Denis Rouvre, France, Finalist, Professional, Portraiture, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Portrait

This portrait is of Chantal, a woman from the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the victim of sexual violence perpetrated by soldiers. As part of photographer Denis Rouvre's Unsung Heroes project she talked about her experience. This photo is a raw reminder of the importance photography can carry as an act of witnessing. 

Sasha Maslov, Ukraine, Finalist, Professional, Portraiture, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

A retro look

We love the look and feel of this photo - you couldn't tell what decade it was from if you tried. It's a railroad worker in Ukraine, and we're fond of how proud she is of that uniform, paired with those spectacular curtains for a beautiful colour palette. 

Jon Enoch, United Kingdom, Shortlist, Professional, Portraiture, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Captured at work

This might be our favourite portrait in this whole collection, a goldfish seller captured on his bike about to drive away. The lighting is sumptuous, while just taking in all the fish on his stand would keep us occupied for some time. 

Brent Stirton, South Africa, Finalist, Professional, Natural World & Wildlife, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Precious

Pangolins are trafficked in sad numbers, and remain extremely endangered. They're stunning creatures, and extremely beautiful to observe, as this photo demonstrates, picking out the details and outline of each of it scales with lovely skill. 

Adalbert Mojrzisch, Germany, Finalist, Professional, Natural World & Wildlife, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Texture

You might be hard-pressed to guess what this photograph is actually of - we certainly were stumped. It's actually a butterfly's wings under a lot of degrees of magnification.

Marko Dimitrijevic, Switzerland, Shortlist, Professional, Natural World & Wildlife, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Chilly

Bears might be more used to the freezing cold than us, but we have to say we still feel pretty sorry for this chilly-looking customer. The frost in his beard is really detailed, while the black and white gives the whole picture a melancholic air. 

Mauro Battistelli, Italy, Shortlist, Professional, Landscape, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Colour grading

The grey of these trees is in wonderful contrast to their orange leaves, while the fallen foliage on the water's surface give this a really eerie vibe. It's like something out of True Detective, with the bayou beckoning. 

Peixia Xie, China, Shortlist, Professional, Landscape, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Man's mark

There's nothing like a remote road to remind you of the extent to which we have remodelled the world's landscapes to suit our ends. This winding road with its endless switchbacks is a textbook example. 

Luca Locatelli, Italy, Finalist, Professional, Environment, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Clinical

Similarly, anytime you forget that we're growing plants, flowers and foodstuffs in almost insane quantities at a time, check out an image like this to remind you that many "farms" don't look like much like their name anymore. 

Ronny Behnert, Germany, Finalist, Professional, Landscape, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Symmetry

Returning to calmer themes, this beautiful sea gate and two lanterns is shrouded all around by mist to create a scene that wouldn't look out of place in a Miyazaki film. It's a lovely, blanched photograph. 

Marco Garofalo, Italy, Shortlist, Professional, Environment, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

A family business

It might not look like your own domestic bliss, but this photo of family harmony is delightful. The Bolivian family here have swapped to agriculture because the climate crisis was making their old craft of fishing harder and harder. 

Robin Hinsch, Germany, Finalist, Professional, Environment, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Hellscape

And here's the climate crisis represented more forcefully - a natural gas flaring site in Nigeria spews flames into the sky, above a landscape that was once vibrant and full of life, and now looks like somewhere to be avoided at all costs. 

Ian Willms, Canada, Shortlist, Professional, Documentary, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Pilgrimage

Again, the industrial background to this image is impossible to escape. We love the bizarre symbolism of this lone wanderer, decked out in gold, making what looks like a pilgrimage toward a promised land that doesn't hold much allure. 

Nicholas Moir, Australia, Shortlist, Professional, Documentary, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Hell on earth

If the fossil fuels burning don't evoke the climate crisis, this terrifying image of a true conflagration should. Needless to say, it's from Australia's bushfire crisis, and the lone fire truck puts the scale of destruction into proper context. 

Hashem Shakeri, Iran, Finalist, Professional, Discovery, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Bleached

A more peaceful scene, if still somewhat unsettling, is provided by this photograph of Pardis, near Tehran. The blanched-out colours make for a landscape that almost looks unreal.

Yevhen Samuchenko, Ukraine, Shortlist, Professional, Natural World & Wildlife, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

True pink

You don't often see the colour pink in nature, but this superb aerial image of the Lemurian salt lake, Ukraine, shows that where it does arise, it's simply stunning. The addition of a single person gives you a sense of scale and points out the colours all the more vividly. 

Ángel López Soto, Spain, Finalist, Professional, Sport, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Athleticism

We love how communal this image is, with these wrestlers training against the sand's resistance as a group, all striving for the same goal of excellence and victory. You can see how single-minded each is at the moment captured. 

Murat Yazar, Turkey, Shortlist, Professional, Discovery, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

True romance

We end on a true high note with this photograph of an Iraqi couple taking a boat trip having just been married. The bride picks her way up the rocky beach carefully, her beautiful dress clear and obvious as a beacon, while the groom carefully gets on the boat in the background. One lovely little further detail - in the background, a lone swimmer interrupts the lake's surface. 