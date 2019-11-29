Sony cameras traditionally get a discount for Black Friday, and for 2019 it's no different. This year the top bargain is for the Alpha A7 Mark II with 28-70mm lens included. It's priced £899, which is a full £750 off the original £1,649 asking price.

The A7 is Sony's line of mirrorless full-frame cameras, meaning small size build, but with maximum sensor size. That larger sensor is what enables this camera to deliver pro-spec shots, enhance blurrer background, and cut through low-light in an expert manner.

• Interested? See the Sony Alpha Mark 2 deal on Amazon UK

It's also a camera renowned among the videographer community, able to capture 4K footage in high quality formats. Many would use this as a portable shooter - just pack some extra batteries to ensure it lasts out.

The £899 deal is a steal given the included lens. The offer is also available in the US, with a $998 asking price (which is about the same, converted).

If this Sony isn't for you then check out out Best Black Friday Cameras Deals piece, where there's a full selection of compact, mirrorless and DSLR options up for sale - there's sure to be something for everyone.