Sony launches new RX100 VII, with mic input and better 4K HDR capture

Sony has unveiled an all-new compact vlogging camera champ, boosting stills and video performance in its flagship compact camera range. The RX100 VII gives you pro tools, but in a pocketable device.

For the past few years, the RX100 series of compact cameras has gained a fairly large following among vloggers.

Since it manages to cram in some awesome high-end recording capabilities and fast autofocus into a very compact body, it's become a firm favourite. The RX100 VII is no different.

As well as offering 4K resolution shooting, the RX100 VII also shoots HDR (Hybrid Log Gamma) as well as offering various shooting profiles for those who like to colour grade their footage.

It has interval shooting for time-lapses, super slow motion recording up to 1000 frames per second and a 180-degree flip-out screen, so you can see yourself on screen while vlogging to camera.

That, plus the fact that it has a mic input, as well as an optional extra Shooting Grip, means this is primed and ready for just about any kind of shooting you want to do.

It's not just about video makers though, its still capabilities have seen something of a boost too, with Sony claiming it crams in Alpha 9 level performance into a compact camera.

It starts with a new Exmor RS CMOS processor with 20.1-megapixels that combines with a DRAM chip and the latest BIONZ X image processor to produce great results.

That means you get 60 autofocus and tracking calculatios per second, and 20fps burst shooting without the screen blacking out at all during the burst.

In short, all of this means the camera tracks, shoots and focuses incredibly quickly, all thanks to those new sensors and processors.

Being a compact camera, you also get a built in, non-removable lens offering focal lengths between 24-200mm with aperture ranging from f/2.8 to f/4.5. What that should mean is you can get everything from nice wide shots, to super close, highly magnified zoomed in photos.

For the first time in a compact system, the RX100 VII has real time tracking and real time eye autofocus, which makes use of AI object recognition to make sure that your subject is in focus accurately and quickly.

More specifically, it locks on to a person or animal's eyes to ensure that the right part of the subject is in focus. So accurate, in fact, that Sony states you only need to worry about composition, and never have to think about whether it's in focus or not.

The new Sony RX100 VII goes on sale in Europe, with pricing set at £1,200 in the UK.