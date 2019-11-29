Every year Black Friday delivers some cracking deals if you're looking for a new camera.

There's a bunch of Sony cameras this year at bargain rates, with the company's particularly popular RX100 MkVI available for £739. That's a quarter off the original £1,150 asking price.

The thing that's so compelling about the RX100 series is how small this camera is - quite remarkable, really, when considering the size of the 1-inch sensor tucked away inside.

The sixth-gen model was the first to bring a longer lens, at 24-200mm, while continuing with other staple features such as the super-fast autofocus and pop-up viewfinder (that's usually hidden within the body).

It's taken a long time for other manufacturers to catch up - even Canon has only just introduced a similar camera with finder in the G5 X II - which is another reason why Sony has been so far ahead.

This deal is likely to only be available until 2 December, or until it sells out, so don't delay if you want to save some cash on this great pocketable camera.

• Interested? See the RX100 Mk6 deal on Amazon