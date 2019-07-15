Every year Amazon Prime Day delivers some cracking deals if you're looking for a new camera.

There's a bunch of Sony cameras this year at bargain rates, with the company's particularly popular RX100 MkIV available for £479. That's less than over half the original list price of £1,000.

The thing that's so compelling about the RX100 series is how small this camera is - quite remarkable, really, when considering the size of the 1-inch sensor tucked away inside.

The fourth-gen model was the first to bring 4K video capture to the series, while continuing with other staple features such as a fast 24-70mm lens and pop-up viewfinder that's usually hidden within the body.

It's taken a long time for other manufacturers to catch up - even Canon has only just introduced a similar camera with finder in the G5 X II - which is another reason why Sony has been so far ahead.

This deal is likely to only be available for one or two days, so don't delay if you want to save some cash on this great pocketable camera.