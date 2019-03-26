  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Cameras
    3. >
  3. Camera news
    4. >
  4. Sony camera news

Sony RX0 II action camera is tiny and light, but still 4K ready

|
Sony Sony RX0 II action camera is tiny and light, but still 4K ready
Best mirrorless cameras 2019: The best interchangeable lens cameras available to buy today
Best mirrorless cameras 2019: The best interchangeable lens cameras available to buy today

- £730 in the UK

- Available from May

Sony has announced a 4K ultra-compact action camera that it describes as "the world's smallest and lightest".

The Sony RX0 II improves on its predecessor by adding internal 4K recording, new image stabilisation tech and a tiltable display that can help with video selfies.

Like the original, the RX0 II is waterproof, dustproof, shockproof and crushproof. It sports a 1.0-type stacked 15.3-megapixel image sensor and a Zeiss 24mm fixed wide-angle lens.

It comes with a microphone jack and included shooting grip that makes it easy to hold in the one hand.

The in-body electronic image stabilisation is designed to steady footage when mounted or handheld. And, when exported to Sony's proprietary Movie Edit add-on application, the clips can be steadied further through post-shoot processing.

SonySony RX0 II action camera is tiny and light but still 4K ready image 2

As well as 4K 30fps video, the camera is capable of shooting slow motion footage at up to 1,000 frames per second.

Its ISO range for stills and video is 80-12,800. Still photography can be shot at up to 16fps.

Interval shooting is also supported and can be edited through Sony's Imaging Edge desktop application.

The Sony RX0 II camera will be available from May, priced at approximately £730 in the UK and €800 in Central Europe.

PopularIn Cameras
Staggering images of Mars like you've never seen before
Sony RX0 II action camera is tiny and light, but still 4K ready
Amazing sequence photos make extreme sports look even more awesome
The best GoPro photos in the world, prepare to lose your breath
12 of the best images of time travellers from throughout history
Nikon Z6 review: Fabulous full-framer