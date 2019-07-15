Every year Amazon Prime Day delivers some cracking deals if you're looking for a new camera.

There's a bunch of Sony cameras this year at bargain rates, with the A6500 mirrorless system camera one of the most notable, priced £949.

That might sound like a lot, but the RRP is £1500, so you're saving a-plenty. You won't find it cheaper anywhere else, we've already taken a look around the wider web.

Touting super-fast autofocus - it's really, really fast, being this camera's particular selling point - Sony is keen to push itself ahead of the competition when it comes to speed.

The camera also comes with 5-Axis in-body image stabilisation to keep everything steady - whether shooting stills or 4K video.

Elsewhere the A6500 offers a 4D Focus autofocus system with a whopping 425 phase-detection AF points, a 24.2-megapixel APS-C sensor, 11 frames per second burst shooting with with continuous autofocus, a built-in OLED viewfinder, and even Wi-Fi for sharing shots on the go.

This deal is likely to only be available for one or two days, so don't delay if you want to save some cash.