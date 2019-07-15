  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Cameras
    3. >
  3. Camera news
    4. >
  4. Sony camera news

Sony A6500 mirrorless camera: £300 off, now £949 this Amazon Prime Day

|
Pocket-lint Sony A6500 mirrorless camera: £300 off, now £949 this Amazon Prime Day
Best DSLR cameras 2019: The best interchangeable lens cameras available to buy today
Best DSLR cameras 2019: The best interchangeable lens cameras available to buy today

Every year Amazon Prime Day delivers some cracking deals if you're looking for a new camera.

There's a bunch of Sony cameras this year at bargain rates, with the A6500 mirrorless system camera one of the most notable, priced £949.

That might sound like a lot, but the RRP is £1500, so you're saving a-plenty. You won't find it cheaper anywhere else, we've already taken a look around the wider web. 

squirrel_widget_139263

Touting super-fast autofocus - it's really, really fast, being this camera's particular selling point - Sony is keen to push itself ahead of the competition when it comes to speed.

The camera also comes with 5-Axis in-body image stabilisation to keep everything steady - whether shooting stills or 4K video.

Elsewhere the A6500 offers a 4D Focus autofocus system with a whopping 425 phase-detection AF points, a 24.2-megapixel APS-C sensor, 11 frames per second burst shooting with with continuous autofocus, a built-in OLED viewfinder, and even Wi-Fi for sharing shots on the go.

This deal is likely to only be available for one or two days, so don't delay if you want to save some cash.

PopularIn Cameras
Best camera deals for Amazon Prime Day 2019: Canon and Sony compacts, mirrorless & DSLR
Sony RX100 IV compact camera just £479 this Amazon Prime Day
Sony A6500 mirrorless camera: £300 off, now £949 this Amazon Prime Day
Get a Sony A7 mirrorless camera kit for just £659 this Amazon Prime Day
Sigma reveals FP: The smallest and lightest full-frame mirrorless camera, ever
24 amusing photos of real-world vandalism that'll make you chortle