Every year Amazon Prime Day delivers some cracking deals if you're looking for a new camera. There's a bunch of Sony cameras this year at bargain rates, with the A6300 mirrorless system camera one of the most notable, priced £599 with a kit lens. That's a saving of £280 off the list price, or 32 per cent off. You won't find it cheaper anywhere else, we've already taken a look around the wider web.

Touting super-fast autofocus - at just 0.05-seconds - Sony is keen to push itself ahead of the competition when it comes to speed. The A6300 can't outshine the newer A6500, but then this previous generation camera is also far more affordable - especially this Amazon Prime Day.

Elsewhere the A6300 offers a 4D Focus autofocus system with a whopping 425 phase-detection AF points, a newly developed 24.2-megapixel APS-C sensor (which can also shoot 4K video), 11 frames per second burst shooting with with continuous autofocus, a built-in OLED viewfinder, and even Wi-Fi for sharing shots on the go.

This deal is likely to only be available for one day, so don't delay if you want to save some cash.