Sony RX100 VI with 24-200mm lens will launch in July for £1,150

Sony has updated its six-year-old series of RX100 cameras.

The latest addition to the compact camera series is the RX100 VI, naturally, and it most notably comes with a new 24-200mm lens, which means the camera has the highest focal length lens within Sony's popular Cyber-shot series. This lens has 15 elements in 12 groups for sharper image quality across the frame. Alongside that increased focal length, Sony said it features a f2.8-4.5 aperture range.

Other camera features include improved optical stabilisation performance (equivalent to a 4.0 stop increase in shutter speed at 200mm), 4K video output, the ability to record in S-Log 3, and support for HLG picture profiles. The rest of the camera resembles the RX100 V: 20.1 megapixel 1.0-type DRAM stacked sensor, BIONZ X processor, and 315 point AF system with 0.03 seconds focusing speed.

It can also do 1080p video with 240/480/960fps slow motion and 24fps burst capture. As for the display, it's touch-enabled for focusing and has a lower resolution (921k dots) when compared to other models in the series, but the electronic viewfinder hasn't changed. If any of this interests you, the Sony RX100 VI will be available in the US and Europe from July for $1,200 and £1,150, respectively.