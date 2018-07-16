  1. Home
Grab a Sony RX100 Mark IV compact camera for £499, save £200

Every year Amazon Prime Day delivers some great deals if you're looking to grab a new snapper at a bargain price. That is the very same for 2018, of course, with Sony's RX100 Mark 4 camera available for a bargain £499.

That might sound like a pretty penny, but it's £200 off the list price, giving a 29 per cent discount for today only.

The RX100 Mk4 is the last-generation model of Sony's excellent high-end compact camera range. Although it doesn't offer the super-advanced autofocus system of the more recent Mk5 model, you could buy two of the older model for less money!

The pocketable snapper has a 1-inch sensor size, which is far larger than most compact cameras can offer, resulting in far better quality. Paired with a 24-70mm f/1.8-2.8 lens it's super fast, too, ensuring top shooting in low-light or bright light.

This deal is likely to only be available for one day, so don't delay if you want to save yourself some cash on this great camera.

