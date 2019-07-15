Every year Amazon Prime Day delivers some great deals if you're looking to grab a new camera at a bargain price. That is the very same for 2019, with Sony's original A7 full-frame mirrorless camera available for a bargain £659.

That might sound like a pretty penny, but it's £219 off the usual price and less than half the original list price.

squirrel_widget_125372

The A7 set a new benchmark for mirrorless cameras when it burst onto the scene in 2013. Despite being five years old, it's still a fantastic camera if you're seeking a portable interchangeable lens camera with a massive sensor.

The camera comes as a kit, too, so there's a 28-70mm lens included in the box. And Sony makes some other superb lenses for the E-mount fitting that this camera uses, as does Zeiss. So if you're looking to expand in the future there's some excellent glass to be had.

This deal is likely to only be available for the two days, so don't delay if you want to save yourself some cash on this great camera.