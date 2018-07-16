  1. Home
Get a Sony A7 mirrorless camera kit for just £615 this Amazon Prime Day

Every year Amazon Prime Day delivers some great deals if you're looking to grab a new camera at a bargain price. That is the very same for 2018, with Sony's original A7 mirrorless camera available for a bargain £615.

That might sound like a pretty penny, but it's £284 off the usual price and less than half the original list price.

The A7 set a new benchmark for mirrorless cameras when it burst onto the scene in 2013. Despite being five years old, it's still a fantastic camera if you're seeking a portable interchangeable lens camera with a massive sensor.

The camera comes as a kit, too, so there's a 28-70mm lens included in the box. And Sony makes some other superb lenses for the E-mount fitting that this camera uses, as does Zeiss. So if you're looking to expand in the future there's some excellent glass to be had.

This deal is likely to only be available for one day, so don't delay if you want to save yourself some cash on this great camera.

