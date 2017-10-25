Sony A7R III packs full-frame 42.4MP sensor into a compact mirrorless body

Sony has announced a mirrorless interchangeable lens camera that hits the spot for high resolution stills and video.

The Sony A7R III has a 42.4-megapixel full-frame Exmor R CMOS sensor and 4K video capture with Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG) support. That enables footage to be played on a compatible 4K HDR TV at its best.

In addition, it can shoot Full HD video at 120 frames per second for super slow motion effects.

Stills can be shot at up to 10fps in continuous shooting mode, with auto focus/auto exposure tracking. And there is 5-axis optical in-body image stabilisation, which Sony claims offers a 5.5 step shutter speed advantage.

There are dual SD card slots, with one able to support UHS-II type SD cards, and USB 3.1 connectivity for superfast transfer. And Sony states that the battery in the A7R III has more than two times the capacity of the previous model in the line. That'll please pro photographers in the field.

On-board Wi-Fi enables the camera to transfer files to a smartphone, tablet or computer easily.

The body of the camera weighs around 652g, so less that many DSLR equivalents.

The Sony A7R III will be available from November, priced at £3,200 in the UK. It will cost €3,500 in central Europe.