Long awaited Sony A99 II now official, 4K video and 42.4MP sensor

  • Coming in November
  • Priced at 3,600 euros

Sony has finally announced a successor to the A99, more than three years since it released the flagship DSLR.

The Sony A99 II is a powerhouse of an SLR, with a 42.4-megapixel 35mm full-frame Exmor R CMOS sensor, hybrid phase detection autofocus system which combines 399 phase detection points on the sensor, paired with 79 phase detection points on a separate sensor that work continuously together., and optical 5-axis in-body image stabilisation.

Its natural ISO range is 100-25,600 but can be expanded to ISO 50 - 102,400.

It is effectively Sony's push to wrest pro control from Canon and Nikon, with their 5D Mk IV and D810 cameras respectively. It is also capable of recording 4K video in XAVC-S format, which can save footage to card at up to 100Mbps.

Video can be shot at frame rates from one to 120fps, including quick and slow motion capture.

There are dual SD card slots, a newly designed grip and a magnesium allow body. It is also 8 per cent smaller than the previous model.

The camera has Bluetooth connectivity to hook it up to a compatible mobile device, with most Android and iOS smartphones and tablets supported.

The Sony A99 II ships in November priced at 3,600 euros. A UK price is yet to follow.

