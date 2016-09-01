Sony FDR-X3000R action cam offers OIS across all modes, including 4K and slow-mo

Sony announced a top-of-the-range compact action camera during its IFA 2016 press conference and it is sure to become a favourite for serious extreme sports enthusiasts.

Not only is the Sony FDR-X3000R capable of shooting 4K and high-speed recordings (for slow motion playback), it does so with Sony's proprietary B.O.SS optical image stabilisation technology.

That means it potentially provides smoother video, even when strapped to a helmet or bicycle. It compensates for strong camera shake too.

A live-view remote is include, that's 30 per cent smaller than previous models. You can wear it on your wrist or attach it to your bike's handlebars, for example, to see the point of view footage in real time.

The FDR-X3000R has an 8-megapixel Exmor R CMOS sensor, which shoots video in 16:9. Processing is handled by Sony's own BIONZ X chip.

A Zeiss Tessar wide-angle lens is attached to the front, while the whole camera set-up is waterproof to 60 metres if you use the support underwater housing.

Sony will release the high-end action cam in November, priced at approximately £500 in the UK, 660 euros for mainland Europe.

There will also be accessories available, including the AKA-FGP1 finger grip and AKA-MCP1 MC Protector to add further protection against dust and scratches for the lens. They will cost 25 euros and 35 euros respectively.