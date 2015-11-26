  1. Home
These amazing pictures were taken using just Sony a7R II, RX10 II and RX100 IV cameras

- Pro photographer heads to Icelandic caverns

- Taken with just the light from the caves

- Flick through our gallery

To highlight the abilities of its camera sensors in low-light conditions, Sony armed professional photographer Mikael Buck with an a7R II compact system camera, plus RX10 II and RX100 IV compacts to take pictures of the incredible ice caverns in Vatnajokull, Iceland.

Along with local guides Einar Runar Sigurdsson and Helen Maria, Buck managed to capture some incredible images using the back-illuminated full-frame sensor of the a7R II and Exmor RS CMOS sensors of the other two cameras.

It proves you don't necessarily need a DSLR to get some outstanding shots, and some ocassions are better served with a smaller camera body anyway.

Have a flick through the images in our gallery above and let us know what you think. None of them were stitched in Photoshop in post. They were also taken without any external light source, just the natural light available.

READ: Sony takes CSC to the next level with the a7R II: Back-illuminated full-frame sensor and 4K video

"These images wouldn’t have been possible a few years ago without having to take bulky kit, lighting and other accessories to the glacier - all of which would have weighed down a photographer," said Sony's head of marketing for digital imaging, Yann Salmon Legagneur.

The Icelandic caves are only formed for a few weeks each year, before the Vatnajokull glacier shifts and blocks them off again.

