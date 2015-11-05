Sony a68 A-mount camera with 4D focus unveiled

Sony has taken the bubblewrap off its new a68 camera that features A-mount lenses and 4D Focus.

No, 4D focus doesn't mean an ability to focus beyond time and see the future. Rather it'll offer a hefty 79 autofocus points that should mean perfect focus no matter what the situation, even in EV-2 lighting. This is a level that other cameras struggle to capture, says Sony.

Thanks to Sony's Translucent Mirror Technology there is also constant autofocus tracking at up to eight frames per second for continuous shooting.

The a68 comes with a 24-megapixel APS-C Exmor CMOS sensor with 100-25,600 ISO range and f/2.8 aperture. This is backed by Sony's Bionz X image processing engine that features Sony smarts like Detail Reproduction, Diffraction-reducing Technologies and Area-specific Noise Reproduction. They should all equate to a detailed shot without any errors.

The Sony a68 can shoot video in XAVC S format at Full HD with 50Mbps bitrate quality and continuous autofocus for a super clear picture.

On the rear is an OLED Tru-Finder which is supplemented by a 2.7-inch tiltable LCD monitor.

The camera features a control wheel for settings adjustments as well as 10 configurable buttons for quick access to functions.

The Sony a68 A-Mount will be available from March 2016 from €600 body only or €700 with DT18-55mm F3.5-5.6 SAM II lens.

