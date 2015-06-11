Sony takes CSC to the next level with the a7R II: Back-illuminated full-frame sensor and 4K video

Sony has upped its compact system camera game, announcing its first mirrorless model that comes with a back-illuminated 35mm full-frame sensor.

The Sony a7R II has a 42.4-megapixel back-illuminated CMOS sensor and is capable of shooting 4K video. Its ISO range is expandable up to 102,400 and the autofocus response time has been increased by 40 per cent over the original a7R.

It has a five-axis stabilisation system built in, similar to the one found on the a7 II, and it has an OLED viewfinder to truly mark it up as a DSLR alternative.

The 4K video recording functionality offers full 3840 x 2160 capture and also has a Super 35mm mode to reduce moire and jaggies. The camera can also record in full-frame mode to utilise the full width of the 35mm sensor.

There are also other video recording modes, including the ability to shoot at 120fps for slow motion.

As well as the OLED viewfinder, the a7R II comes with a Full HD LCD monitor on the rear. And it has Wi-Fi and NFC connectivity, with complete compatibility for Sony's PlayMemories Mobile application for Android and iOS.

UK pricing and release date details are yet to be confirmed but it is believed to be coming in the next couple of months.