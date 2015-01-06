Whoa! Sony's X1000V Action Camera can take 4K video of all your gnarly stunts

Sony is once again trying to take on GoPro. And it might just succeed this year, thanks to its new Action Cam FDR-X1000V.

The company, which unveiled the tiny white camera at CES 2015, highlighted that it is mountable and can capture video at 4K resolution (at 30 frames per second). If you don't want to take videos, you can also captures 8-megapixel stills with the device. GoPro offers something similar in its Hero line of action cameras, but that doesn't mean Sony can't compete and try to steal some market share.

The new action cam records video in MP4, or you can do XAVC S codec for bit rates up to 100Mbps. It even offers 120fps slow motion in full HD and 240fps slow motion in 720p. You can rest assure that your footage will be silky smooth as well, as Sony has included the SteadyShot electronic image stabilisation. There's also some manual controls available that allow you to adjust exposure and white balance.

Other features include the ability to live-stream to UStream over W-Fi, loop recording, stereo mics with wind-noise reduction, and built-in GPS. As mentioned earlier, you can also mount the camera to, let's say, a drone or even a skateboard. Pro skater Tony Hawk showed up at Sony's CES event to demo how he used the camera to capture intense footage from beneath his board.

The Sony Action Cam FDR-X1000V will cost around $499 when it launches February, making it a direct competitor with the Hero4 Black. It'll be joined by the X200V, which has all the same features as the X1000V excluding 4K video capture.