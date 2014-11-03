You won't believe these photos came from a camera you can fit in your pocket

This weekend was the Mexican festival, the Day of the Dead. Sony sent documentary photographer Antonio Olmos out there to capture the event on its latest Sony Cyber-shot RX100 III camera - a snapper so small it'll sit in your pocket.

The results are very impressive especially when you consider a lot of this was low-light photography that relied heavily on colours remaining punchy on the costumes and decorations. The festival, held in Mexico City, was originally an Aztec festival to honour the dead and has now become intertwined with Halloween.

The Sony Cyber-shot RX100 III features a 20.1-megapixel image sensor with BIONZ X processor and Zeiss Vario-Sonnar T* lens with f/1.8-2.8 aperture. It's available to buy now for £700 and is small enough to fit in a pocket, ideal for using on the streets of Mexico City then.

Since the camera is portable and has the lens built-in it meant ease of use on the move at the festival. The situation is a testing one with constant movement and varying light so it made for the perfect place to test the point and shoot capabilities of the snapper.

Antonio Olmos said: "For a street and documentary photographer like me, these events offer a unique moment when the canvass is there – the people provide the colour, the character and the atmosphere, my job is to capture it in the moment. The Cyber-shot RX 100 III was ideal for the purpose because it’s small, light, powerful, but incredibly simple to use and intuitive. Its speed and the quality of the colour and detail it can deliver means that I was simply able to concentrate on searching for the right moment to shoot."

