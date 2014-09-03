  Sony Action Cam Mini crams tough specs into a tiny body

Sony has announced its latest Action Cam Mini which, it says, is less than half the size of previous models.

Despite taking a master class in dieting the camera should still manage to deliver high quality images thanks to the Zeiss Tessar lens and Exmor R CMOS sensor all backed by SteadyShot image stabilisation.

The 63g Action Cam Mini, or HDR-AZ1, uses a 170-degree wide-angle lens to capture everything. And speed won't get past this cam either as it records at a hasty 50mbps in XAVC S. The conditions shouldn't affect it either thanks to its IPX4 equivalent splash-proof design that can take rain, sand, drops and water immersion up to 5 metres.

The Action Cam Mini comes with Sony's new Live-View Remote. This wrist worn device puts a screen on the user's wrist to view what's being recorded and also offers wireless controls of the camera. It can even control up to five cameras at a time while logging GPS data which is transferred to the camera while you're on the move.

The Sony Action Cam Mini works with USTREAM meaning you can immediately share videos online live as they're happening.

The Sony Action Cam Mini will be available from October in the UK and can be yours for £329.

