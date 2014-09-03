Sony announces QX1 and QX30 lens-style cameras, updates PlayMemories Mobile

Sony has announced two new updates to its lens-style cameras at IFA 2014 with the QX1 and QX30.

Sony's lens-style cameras connect to your smartphone with the aim of giving you proper optics as well as a higher quality sensor so you can take better photos on the move.

The two new models expand the portfolio offered by Sony, with the QX30 following the lead of the QX10 and QX100, so there's now a 30x optical zoom option.

It comes with Optical SteadyShot, hoping to keep you stable through the 24-700mm (equiv) range.

The QX30 has a 20-megapixel 1/2.3 type Exmor R sensor and Sony G lens, with a Bionz X processor.

Perhaps more exciting is the QX1, which will act as an adapter so you can connect your Sony E-mount lenses and use them with your phone. If you have the LA-EA4 adaptor, you can use A-mount lenses too.

The QX1 houses an APS-C sized sensor, recreating that Sony Alpha (formerly NEX) experience on your phone.

Adding to the effect, you'll be able to shoot RAW and there's even a pop-up flash.

Of course the lens-style camera experience relies on the software. Sony has updated the PlayMemories Mobile app to make it faster, adding more options and one-touch controls.

There are other accessories for the range too. There's an adapter FSK1 designed for free-angle shooting.

The new lens-style cameras will be available from late September 2014, the QX1 and QX30 both cost £249.