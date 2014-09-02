Sony QX1 smartphone mount leak hints at interchangeable lenses, and is that an Xperia Z3 in shot?

Ahead of Sony's myriad expected announcements at IFA tomorrow a new QX1 E-mount lens system has leaked. And it looks like the Xperia Z3 is in the photos.

The Sony ILCE-QX1 E-mount, unlike its QX10 and QX100 predecessors from last year, should be able to offer interchangeable lenses. That means users will be able to attach their Sony compact system camera lenses for use with their mobile and the E-mount.

According to rumours the QX1 should come with a larger sensor than the previous models with an APS-C at 26.7mm. It will also be compatible with E-mount lenses, apparently.

The phone appears to be the Sony Xperia Z3, but it's more than likely the new QX1 will be backwards compatible with older Sony cameras and tablets. It should also work wirelessly meaning the lens and QX1 can be laid out of attached to a tripod while the phone or tablet is used as a display and shutter button.

The Sony Xperia Z3 is expected to come with a Snapdragon 801 at 2.5GHz with 3GB of RAM, Sony's 20.7-megapixel camera, a 5.2-inch display running at 1920 x 1080 for 423ppi. It is also rumoured to support PS4 gaming with Remote Play on the phone, much like the PS Vita offers.

Expect to hear more on the QX1 from IFA tomorrow.

