  Sony a5100 is the ‘world’s smallest interchangeable lens camera’

Sony has just unveiled its a5100 as "the world's smallest interchangeable lens camera".

The Sony a5100 comes with a 24.3-megapixel APS-C sized Exmor CMOS sensor and BIONZ X processor. The ISO tops out at 25,600 so it should be versatile enough to work in most situations.

The Alpha 5100 comes with a 16-50mm f/3.5-5.6 lens kit and uses a Fast Hybrid AF for quick focus using 179 focal plan phase-detection with touch shutter release. This, Sony says, can allow you to acquire a subject as fast as 0.07 seconds.

The a5100 has NFC built-in so that it can quickly connect to other devices like mobiles. And since it shoots HD video recorded as MP4 files it should be easy to transfer and play them on a mobile using Wi-Fi Direct.

If you want to watch your snapping efforts right there on the camera it offers a 180-degree tilting LCD screen. This is a 921k touchscreen display.

All these features, and in spite of being the world's smallest interchangeable lens camera, you can still pick one up for £550, with 16.50mm lens kit, from mid September in the UK. There will also be a pricier option with 16-50mm lens plus a 55-210mm lens for £760. Body only will be £420.

