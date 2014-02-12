  Sony announces compact Cyber-shots for every occasion: HX60V, WX350, WX220 and W800

Sony has announced a wave of new Cyber-shot compact cameras that offer a range of different features for all tastes.

The DSC-HX60V is a 20.4-megapixel compact with a 30x optical zoom Sony G lens and the latest BIONZ X processor. It sports Clear Image Zoom digital technology so can double the optical range to 60x, without sacrificing pixel count. And it is capable of capturing Full HD video with Optical SteadyShot Intelligent Active Mode ensuring that footage remains stable.

It features built-in Wi-Fi and NFC connectivity allows you to pair the camera with any compatible mobile device to share photos. You can also use your phone as a remote control for the HX60V.

The HX60V can output images at 4K to an Ultra-HD TV and has GPS on board to geolocate your pictures. When viewing them on a PC, you can even see a map view. There's a 3-inch LCD screen with Xtra Fine tech on the rear.

The DSC-WX350 steps down to a 20x optical zoom and features an 18.2-megapixel Exmor R CMOS sensor. It too comes with BIONZ X processing.

Full HD, Wi-Fi and NFC compatibility are also present, while an extra-long battery life is capable of providing up to 470 shots before needing a recharge. Its rear LCD screen is also 3-inches.

The DSC-WX220 also sports an 18.2-megapixel Exmor R CMOS sensor and BIONZ X processor but downgrades the optical zoom to 10x.

It is capable of shooting video in Full HD, but there's no Wi-Fi support. The camera has a 2.7-inch LCD screen on the rear.

Finally, the DSC-W800 has a 5x optical zoom lens, but a 20.1-megapixel Super HAD CCD sensor. There's no BIONZ X processing on this model and it only shoots video in 720p, but it does have a party mode.

All of the Cyber-shot compacts will be available from March and can be found on Sony.co.uk to pre-order. Prices are to be confirmed.