  Sony A6000 offers speed and control for compact system camera enthusiasts

Sony has announced the Sony A6000, bringing advanced features to its newly named interchangeable lens camera system, formally known as NEX.

The Sony A6000 sits in the same territory as the NEX-6 and NEX-7, offering high-end features for those looking to get a lot out of their compact system camera.

The headline claim is that the Sony A6000 offers the fastest autofocusing of any APS-C system camera, thanks to the Fast Hybrid AF system, promising to focus in 0.06 seconds. It offers 179 phase detection focal points combined with 25 contrast detection points to keep your subject sharp.

At the heart is a 24.3-megapixel Exmor APS HD CMOS sensor and the Bionz X processor, as found in the recent A7 and A5000 cameras.

The Sony A6000 will give you continuous shooting at 11fps and an ISO range that runs up to 25,600. Don't worry, you can choose to limit that if you're worried about keeping noise in check.

There's a 3-inch 921k-dot OLED display on the rear that tilts, as well as a 1,440-k dot electronic viewfinder built-in. There is also a built-in flash and a hotshoe for adding accessories.

Increasing the connectivity of the camera, the Sony A6000 comes with Wi-Fi and NFC, so you'll be able to quickly share content or remotely control the camera using your smartphone.

There are seven customisable buttons for quick access to features, so you can get this impressive camera to do exactly what you want it to. There are also two thumb dials on the top for control.

The Sony A6000 measures 120 x 66.9 x 45.1mm and weighs 285g (body only). It has a E-mount on the front, so it is compatible with Sony's array of lenses, of which there are now a huge variety.

The Sony A6000 will be available in April 2014, pricing still to be confirmed.