  Sony Cyber-shot H400 and HX400V cameras offer super zoom with DSLR-style controls

Sony has just announced two new super zoom cameras in the Cyber-shot H400 and HX400V.

The Cyber-shot H400 bridge camera has a DSLR-style body and packs in a 20.1-megapixel Super HAD CCD sensor. The shooter comes with a whopping 63x optical zoom lens which is the equivalent to 24.5-1550mm focal length in 35mm format. This is capable of adapting from wide angle to super-telephoto depending on the user's needs. The X-Series lithium-ion battery is good for 300 shots between charges. The H400 is also capable of video but is limited to 720p quality.

READ: Sony Cyber-shot H200 superzoom pictures and hands-on

Sony's Cyber-shot HX400V comes with an Exmor R CMOS sensor capable of up to 20.4-megapixel photos thanks to the Bionz X processor. And with the Zeiss Vario-Sonnar T* lens shots can be taken with 50x optical zoom or up to 100x Clear Image Zoom. There are also DSLR-style controls with a manual ring for zoom and focus, a jog-dial for settings and full P/A/S/M controls.

The HX400V comes with Wi-Fi and NFC built-in for easy sharing of photos and videos, which it can shoot in 1920 x 1080 resolution at 50p, 50i, 25p and 24p. There is also an electronic viewfinder and a 3-inch Xtra Fine LCD screen for viewing and framing photos.

The Sony Cyber-Shot HX400V will go on sale to the UK in March priced £420. The Sony Cyber-shot H400 will be available in the UK from April for £250.