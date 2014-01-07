  Sony launches six new Handycam models, CX900E carries the flag

Sony has refreshed its camcorder line-up with six new models announced at CES 2014 in Las Vegas.

The flagship model is the CX900E, which comes with a 1-inch type Exmor R CMOS sensor and a Zeiss lens, offering 12x optical zoom.

The CX900E offers a range of advanced shooting options, with a seven-bladed aperture and three neutral density filters built in to help you get the effect you want when recording.

There's an OLED viewfinder on the CX900E, along with a 3.5-inch LCD touchscreen display with 921k-dot resolution.

If you're after the highest quality, then the CX900E supports the new 50Mbps XAVC S format for Full HD capture at 50/25/24p.

You can capture this simultaneously with MPEG4, which you could transfer to your phone using the NFC and Wi-Fi connections, for example.

NFC and Wi-Fi transfer has been added across the Handycam range for the first time, so you'll get the benefit of that connection whether you opt for the top spec CX900E or any of the other new models.

As in previous years, there are Sony Handycams offering a projector, with no fewer than four models (PJ810E, PJ530E, PJ330E, PJ240E) having that functionality, along with an external input for projecting content from another device, such as your phone.

All the new Handycams come with the new Bionz X processor, but offer varying features, zoom ranges and mic options at a number of different price points.

The projector line of models start at £299 for the PJ240E running up to £849 for the PJ810E. The CX900E is a semi-pro camcorder, so will cost you £1509.

The new models will be available from February 2014.

Sony also announced a 4K Handycam at CES 2014, the AX100, which has the same features as the CX900E, but with the higher-definition capture option.