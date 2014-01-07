  Sony Action Cam AS100VR offers 50Mbps capture, live streaming

Sony has announced a new Action Cam at CES 2014 in Las Vegas. Known as the AS100VR, the new model offers everything you need to capture action on the move.

The Action Cam AS100VR is a wearable camera that is claimed to offer more advanced SteadyShot image stabilisation, with a 2.5x improvement over the previous model, so you'll have less wobble to worry about.

As this Action Cam is splashproof, you won't need to put it in a casing to use it in wet conditions, with Sony saying that the design is aerodynamic too, perfect for strapping to your helmet when bombing down the slopes. However, for extreme conditions, there is a protective case for underwater use down to 5m.

You can capture video at a variety of settings with Full HD capture at 60/50/30/25/24p. There are slow-motion offerings too, with 240/200p offered if you accept a drop in resolution down to 800 x 480, but the 1280 x 720 120/100p should give some great results.

With Zeiss optics on the front, the Action Cam will give you high bitrate XAVC S Full HD footage up to 50Mbps. That should result in video packed with detail, perfect for your huge TV.

There is NFC on offer, so you can connect it to your smartphone with a tap, then transfer and share your video.

There will also be a live streaming option coming as an update in summer 2014, so through that same smartphone connection you'll be able to share the action with viewers online via Ustream or Facebook so no one has to miss out on the fun.

The Action Cam can also record with time codes to make it easy for movie-makers to sync in post-production and there's the option to have a GPS overlay so you can map the action.

There are a range of mounting kits and accessories for the Action Cam AS100VR, including the live view wrist-mounted remote (£129).

The new Sony Action Cam will be available from April 2014, priced at £349.