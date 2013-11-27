  Pro skier Julian Ball puts a Sony Action Cam to the test as he warms up for London's Freeze Festival

London's Clapham Common plays host to the Freeze Festival from today, a ski and snowboard extravaganza that promises some outrageous professional stunts, top class live music and a Hail the Rail competition, where leading athletes compete in a rail jam.

A rail jam is basically where skiers and snowboarders leap on to an icy rail, perform some tricks and hopefully come out unscathed at the other end. And one of those who will be taking on the challenge will be Julian Ball, the World Monoski Champion and winner of the British Slopestyle, and he has been filming his practice sessions first-hand using a Sony Action Cam HDR-AS30V.

The footage is now available to watch and you can see why he's tipped to do well at the Freeze Festival itself. The clip features Ball trying out some 360s, backflips and slides, and all shot with the help of the camera's SteadyShot mode.

He will be competing on Saturday 30 November, if you want to head down there to cheer him on.

The Freeze Festival runs on Clapham Common until 1 December with tickets still available from freezefestival.com. Daily tickets for all days apart from Saturday cost £9.10 for adults, £8 for children 11 and over. Children aged 10 and under get in free. All children must be accompanied by at least one adult.

Saturday tickets cost £44 for an adult, £40 for a child 11 and older. There are also VIP tickets and season passes available at varying costs.