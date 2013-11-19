  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Cameras
    3. >
  3. Camera news
    4. >
  4. Sony camera news

Sony reportedly planning NEX-7 successor for early 2014

|
  Sony reportedly planning NEX-7 successor for early 2014
Best DSLR cameras 2018: The best interchangeable lens cameras available to buy today
Best DSLR cameras 2018: The best interchangeable lens cameras available to buy today

First announced in August 2011, Sony's NEX-7 mirrorless interchangeable camera is due for a refresh. Sony now ready to offer a successor to the NEX-7, to be released early in 2014, according to Sony Alpha Rumors. 

The refresh is sure to excite camera fans looking for a new range-topping compact system camera. Sony Alpha Rumors, which seems confident in its timeline, doesn't offer any word on camera features. But earlier leaks this year indicated that the camera will remain largely unchanged from the original NEX-7 in terms of overall build, but will include the mount shifted 3mm to the left, a slightly larger grip and a slimmer rear screen. 

We were impressed with the NEX-7 when we reviewed it in 2011, noting a great OLED viewfinder and decent image quality at high resolution, but found poor low-light performance, which we hope is fixed in the next-generation.

PopularIn Cameras
Sony might unveil several 8K products including a camera at CES 2019
Tips for low light photography: Capture every Christmas moment
DJI Osmo Pocket initial review: A tech-filled stabilised camera that fits in your palm
DJI Osmo Pocket is a handheld minicam that shoots super steady 4K video
Sony A7R III review: Giving the Nikon D850 a run for its money
Best camera deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday: DSLR, compact, mirrorless and action cam bargains
Comments