  Sony A7 and A7r press shots leaked, revealing full-frame mirrorless cameras

Just a couple of days after a low-resolution image of Sony's A7 camera range leaked online, two press shots have now surfaced, providing a closer and more detailed look at the full-frame mirrorless cameras.

Digicam Info published press shots for the A7 and A7r, and they seem to confirm, or at least support, many of the rumours circulating about the shooters. Speculation has included a built-in electronic viewfinder and both a Zeiss-branded 35mm f/2.8 prime lens for the A7r and a 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 standard zoom for the A7.

Sony Alpha Rumors reported that the A7r has a 36-megapixel, but it doesn't have on-sensor phase detection nor anti-aliasing filter for maximum sharpness. As Engadget pointed out, this is likely for preserving detail, similar to the Nikon D800E. The A7 will have a 24-megapixel sensor.

Pricing will allegedly start at $1,998 for an A7, which includes a 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 kit lens with optical image stabilization. The A7r will cost $2,198 (£1,375) for the body alone. Both models are reportedly set to launch this month, as Sony Japan has even teased a 16 October event.

Check out the A7 below and the A7r above.