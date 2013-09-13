  1. Home
Camera360 app will support Sony QX10 and QX100 lens-style cameras

Camera360 has announced that it is working on bringing support for the new Sony lens-cameras, the QX10 and QX100, claiming it will be the first app to do so.

When Sony launched the lens-style cameras at IFA 2013, it also announced that it was making the remote camera API available - meaning that photo apps can integrate support, and offer an alternative means of control from the default Sony PlayMemories Mobile app.

The announcement from Camera360, a popular photo app, sees this taking place and could be a popular alternative to the restrictions that come with the Sony-made app. Hopefully, some of Camera360's features can be put into play using Sony's lens hardware, for example, to give you more freedom in how you share your images, or where they're shared online, as well as using the app's filters.

"Through working with Sony DSC-QX100 and DSC-QX10 cameras, we're making it easier for mobile photographers to capture high-quality pictures with the most popular and professional filters. We're making continuous improvements to provide a better photography experience for global smartphone users," said Gary Gu, marketing director of Camera360.

Sony's lens-style cameras are designed to improve the quality of your smartphone snaps by giving you a lens and sensor that's separate from your smartphone, but connected by Wi-Fi. While the lens hardware handles the capture of the images, the phone provides the control and the connection to the wider world.

Priced at £179 for the 10x optical zoom QX10, or £399 for the higher-quality QX100, the lens-style cameras are due to go on sale at the end of September, when the updated version of Camera360 will also launch, including a "Sony Camera" mode.

