Sony releases Camera Remote API, opening the door to third-party camera apps

In the mix at IFA 2013 Sony announced that it's releasing the Camera Remote API for Sony cameras to developers, meaning more apps could offer remote control over Sony cameras in the future.

The software API will give developers access to a range of features that control Sony's cameras, including the ability to shoot stills and video, use the display of your smartphone as a live view monitor and control self-timer and zoom functions.

Currently the Sony PlayMemories for Mobile app offers all these features, but the release of the API means you could have support for Sony cameras in a third-party app, be that for a large social network like Instagram, a dedicated photo app like Aviary, or whatever else.

The API will enable developers to build apps across platforms too, so that's iPhone and Windows Phone as well as others.

Currently the API supports some of Sony's most recent camera launches, including the new QX10 and QX100 lens-style cameras, the Sony NEX-6, 5R and new NEX-5T, as well as the Action Cams and the new music video recorder.

With connectivity becoming a key new feature on cameras, with the likes of Samsung, Panasonic, Canon and Nikon all launching models with some sort of wireless control function, supplying the tools to developers to allow them to provide innovative and engaging control apps might take some of the pain out of being restricted by having to use the manufacturer's own app.

But the onus is on the developer to find innovative ways to use such tools to make the connected camera experience better, but it could be that your favourite camera app could also control your favourite connected camera in the future.