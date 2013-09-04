Sony caters to the budding musician: HDR-MV1 Music Video Recorder announced

Sony took the wraps off its new camcorder aimed specifically at musicians, from the stage at IFA 2013. The HDR-MV1 Music Video Recorder allows artists to shoot in Full HD image quality while capturing "studio-quality" sound.

With music as its focus, the new camcorder records audio in an uncompressed Linear PCM or internet-ready AAC format. Sony says its 120-degree X-Y stereo microphone can be tuned for clear, undistorted recordings of loud audio. If you find yourself a bit more professional than the average musician, the HDR-MV1 has inputs for external microphones or instruments so they can be connected direct to the camera. A speaker is also on board so you can check your recordings instantly.

As for video, there's Full 1920×1080/30p HD recording quality. Given concerts, band practices and other musical happenings often go down in low-lit areas, Sony has packed a back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS sensor for lighting help. A 120-degree Carl Zeiss lens captures the entire band, and an Audio Lip Sync makes sure music stays precisely matched to the video playback.

A 2.7-inch display is found on the HDR-MV1 to check your frames and adjust manual or auto audio level control, thanks to an on-screen meter. The camera also features built-in Wi-Fi to share content to the PlayMemories mobile application. Additionally, with Wi-Fi you can control the camera from any compatible device, with the ability to start/stop recording and select movie/audio modes. Finally, NFC is included for a one-touch connection between Sony's Xperia devices.

The HDR-MV1 Music Video Recorder from Sony will be available in December for a retail price of $299.99 (£192). It remains to be seen how the quality of the camera will actually fare, so we'll be sure to check it out when available on the market. In the meantime, check out our gallery for a full-look at the camera.

Britta O'Boyle contributed to this report live from IFA.