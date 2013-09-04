Sony Action Cam updated, smaller, lighter and now with wristwatch remote

Sony has updated its Action Cam, announcing a new version of the camera that takes on GoPro at this year's IFA in Berlin.

The new model uses the company's Exmor R CMOS sensor and comes with a wide-angle lens with SteadyShot tech to make those home movies of you chucking yourself down a mountainside going hell for leather on your bike even better.

The new Action Cam HDR-AS30V will also come with a waterproof housing like before, but that's now 35 per cent lighter and 25 per cent smaller thanks to some changes to the design over its predecessor.

With a 170-degree field of view (120 degree with SteadyShot on), the wide-angle Carl Zeiss Tessar lens takes in panoramic landscapes, dramatic ski slopes and more says Sony.

There’s a choice of recording modes, including Full HD 60p/50p for fast-moving action and two slow-mo modes for tracking that golf swing or BMX stunt.

For the first time, Action Cam can also capture 11.9 megapixel still photos as well as HD movies. It can also capture images upside-down if you've attached it to something in a "reverse" position.

Like most Sony devices being announced at the moment the camera will come with NFC for one-touch connection to your phone or other NFC device but fauling that there is also on-board Wi-Fi for sharing your footage quickly.

Those wanting to see what the Action Cam is recording can opt for the optional extra RM-LVR1 Live-View Remote - a wristwatch-style controller that lets you see what you are shooting.

Other features include a map view that can track your movements - there's GPS on-board of course.

The new Action Cam HDR-AS30V from Sony is available in Europe from the end of September 2013.