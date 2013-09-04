  Sony QX10 and QX100 available for pre-order on Amazon, ahead of IFA launch

Amazon has spilled the beans on two new camera lenses, the QX10 and the QX100, about to be announced at IFA, the German technology show.

According to the fully detailed pre-order pages, the two devices will connect to your smartphone using that as the screen instead of a traditional camera back.

Out at the end of the month, the QX10, which will cost $248 (£158) in the US will "simply attach the compact and lightweight QX10 to turn your smartphone1 into a 10x optical zoom camera to capture actions up close".

The QX10 features a back-illuminated 18MP 1/2.3” Exmor R CMOS sensor and can record 1920 x 1080/30p HD video.

The QX100 will be the beefier of the two and be priced at $498 (£318). It will offer a back-illuminated 20MP large 1” Exmor R CMOS sensor with a 3.6x on a renowned Carl Zeiss Vario-Sonnar T zoom lens with large F1.8 aperture. It too can record 1080p HD video.

According to Amazon, the camera lenses will be paired to your phone via NFC/Wi-Fi and you'll be able to use your current crop of apps to take advantage of the lenses' capabilities.

The new lenses will be out on the 27 September. With Sony's IFA press conference just hours away we expect to see more official news shortly.