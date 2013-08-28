  1. Home
  Cameras
  Camera news
  Sony camera news

Sony interchangable lens for smartphones to be called EspressOn?

We're excited about Sony's lenses for iPhone and Android smartphones that give greater camera power instantly via Bluetooth. And now, according to BGR sources, they have a name – EspressOn.

The EspressOn lenses are rumoured to  be arriving in two forms. The first, DSC-QX100, will sport the point and shoot RX-100 II's same 20.0-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture and 3.6x optical zoom. The cheaper DSC-QX10, like the WX-150 camera, will sport an 18-megapixel CMOS sensor and f.3.5-3.9 lens. Both offer a great jump for nearly all smartphones out there – except, perhaps, the Nokia Lumia 1020 of course.

Each of the lenses should have its own power button, microphone, display for battery and SD status, a shutter button, tripod mount, multifunction jack and zoom level. The pricier DSC-QX10 will also have a ring control for manual changes.

While there was no date given on the release of the EspressOn lenses it's a fair bet to assume they'll be appearing alongside the Xperia Z1 on 4 September at Sony's IFA announcement event. Pocket-Lint will be there to bring you the details live.             

