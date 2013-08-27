  Sony NEX-5T adds NFC, sticks to tried and tested formula

Sony has announced the NEX-5T, the latest model to slot in the middle of the NEX line-up, building on the NEX-5R before it.

The big addition to this compact system camera is NFC (near field communication), making it the first E-mount camera to offer the wireless technology.

The addition of NFC is designed to make it easier to connect the camera to a compatible smart device, such as Sony's Xperia smartphones, tablets, and many other competitor Android devices. Using the PlayMemories mobile app you'll then be able to take control of your NEX camera remotely, transfer and manage images. The concept is to side-step some of the more fiddly Wi-Fi set-up process of the previous generation.

You'll also be able to take advantage of an expanding range of PlayMemories camera apps, which are designed to increase the functions available through the camera. One example is the new lens compensation app that will allow advanced users to apply specific corrections to counter distortion and ill-effects for the lens they are using.

The NEX-5T otherwise matches the specifications of the NEX-5R: the same slim design and compact body; the same 16.1-megapixel APS-C size CMOS sensor; and the same 3-inch tilt-angle display on the back.

We'd expect the performance to be the same too, and when we reviewed the Sony NEX-5R we were impressed with the quality it offered.

The Sony NEX-5T will be available from September 2013, priced around £600.

Interested enough to take a look in more detail? We've already had the chance to see the new Sony NEX-5T - hit the link below to check out our hands-on photos and first impressions:

