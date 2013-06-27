  Sony Cyber-shot RX100 II: Mark II adds hotshoe, tilt-angle LCD and Exmor R sensor

Sony has unveiled the Cyber-shot RX100 II, the next in line to its original 1-inch sensor Cyber-shot RX100 camera.

Similar to the original model, the RX100 II adds a number of key new features. Not only is it the first Sony camera to feature both Wi-Fi and NFC (near field communication) for sharing images and controlling the camera via a smart device, but it also adds a multi-interface hotshoe and tilt-angle mechanism to the LCD screen.

The lens remains the same 28-100mm f/1.8-4.9 zoom of the original and now benefits from a "step zoom" function which can be assigned to the lens control ring to jump quickly from standard focal lengths such as 28mm, 50mm, 75mm and more.

Although the 1-inch CMOS sensor is the same 20.2-megapixel resolution it's now a back-illuminated Exmor R design which, according to Sony, means a full stop of better low-light performance. The new sensor also amps up movie capture performance with 1080p at 24 or 25fps options available.

But this big upgrade comes with a big asking price - the Sony RX100 II will be £649 when it launches in mid-July.

Pocket-lint has been to see the RX100 II ahead of its big reveal, where we explored its features further. Here's what we make of it:

