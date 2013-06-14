  Sony RX100 MK II and high resolution RX1 rumoured to be launching soon

The Sony RX100 is easily one of our favourite cameras of last year, and almost exactly a year after we reviewed it, it sounds like an updated model is coming, called, somewhat predictably, the RX100 MK II. SonyAlphaRumors is reporting that an instruction manual is giving away some key features of the new model.

Interestingly, the sensor remains the same as last year's model and - given that camera's hefty 20.2-megapixels - we honestly don't think cramming more pixels on would improve things all that much, and would certainly harm low-light quality.

READ: Sony RX100 review

Also new is an articulated screen and hotshoe, both of which are fantastic features to have, and while simple, will increase the versatility of the camera. It certainly means that our main complaints will have been addressed with the updated model and that you'll probably be able to get one of Sony's fantastic OLED viewfinders for this camera, should you be interested.

The new camera also adds Wi-Fi it seems, which will most likely take the usual route of allowing you to share photos online. It's reasonable to assume too that there will be other new features added. We would be excited to see a slightly better autofocus system and some more options for the lens ring.

The camera will be announced at the end of the month, and if the rumour is correct there will also be a high-resolution RX1 joining the Sony camera family. We have to say, we're very excited indeed.