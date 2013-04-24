Sony unveils 20.4MP waterproof Handycam perfect for underwater selfies

Sony has announced its new HDR-GW66VE Handycam, capable of going down to 10m underwater to snap photo or video. Sony is touting it as the ultimate poolside companion, being not only light and compact, but resistant to dust, dirt, freezing temperatures and accidental drops in the water.

Underneath the durable body, you'll find a 1/3.91 type (4.6mm) back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS sensor capable of shooting photo at 20.4 megapixels in a 16:9 (6016 x 3384) format. Video can be recorded up to 120 minutes at a time in full HD at 50 FPS. You're also provided with the choice of AVCHD, MPEG4-AVC/H.264, and MPEG2 formats.

The HDR-GW66VE is packing a Sony G Lens capable of 29.8 - 298.0mm lens with an f-stop of F1.8 - F3.4. You'll find a 10x optical zoom, 17x extended zoom, and 120x digital zoom, and Sony has also included its Optical SteadyShot feature to make shots a bit more crisp.

Furthermore, there's a 7.5cm LCD display on the HDR-GW66VE for image preview and settings. Photo and video can be stored on Micro, Micro SD, SDHC, and SDXC memory cards.

The waterproof camera will also be perfect for plenty of "selfies" boasting an extra record button on the front for easy self-shooting, if you're into that kind-of thing.

The HDR-GW66VE will be available in the UK at the start of June 2013. No pricing has been detailed.