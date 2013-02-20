  Sony Cyber-shot WX300 is the smallest travel zoom compact camera yet

Amid Sony's barrage of new camera launches, the company has lifted the lid on what it claims is the world's smallest and lightest 20x optical zoom digital camera. Sounds like it'll make travelling light all the easier then, even if the Exmor R CMOS sensor is heavy laden with 18.2-megapixels.

The WX300 features a Sony G lens but - and just like the HX300 superzoom also announced - lacks specific details as to the equivalent zoom range and aperture values throughout.

What we do know is that the WX300 includes built-in lens stabilisation - dubbed Optical SteadyShot by Sony - to restrict the results of shaky hands on captured images. Sony says the latest stabilisation system is around twice as effective at long-zoom settings compared to the previous generation HX20V model.

But that's not all: the WX300 is also said to be approximately 3.6-times quicker at acquiring focus at the longest end of its zoom compared to the HX20V. Boom - sounds good to us.

There's also built-in Wi-Fi to share pictures or even use your smartphone as a remote control for the camera.

There's plenty on board but no details on price as yet. All we do know that the camera's due on the shelves come April.