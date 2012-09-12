  Sony NEX-VG900E full-frame Handycam announced

Sony has completed its trio of full-frame cameras with a full-frame Handycam camcorder: the NEX-VG900E.

In addition to the Alpha A99 and Cyber-shot RX1, this latest Handycam also touts the same 24.3-megapixel full-frame sensor and is described by Sony as "the world's first interchangeable lens HD video camcorder with a 35mm sensor".

As per previous VG-series camcorders, the camera utilises the E-mount lenses as per the NEX-series of compact system camera, though Sony has also unveiled a new LA-EA3 Alpha lens adaptor too.

We'll be grilling Sony about whether the E-mount lenses will offer sufficient coverage for a full-frame sensor, as we sincerely doubt that they will and are more likely to use a crop of the main sensor for best quality. More news on that as and when we hear it from the company's own representatives.

The VG900E is said to be ideal for those looking to achieve cinematic quality because it can capture 1080p files at 50, 25 or 24 frames per second. The 24.3-megapixel full-frame sensor can also be used to capture top notch still images too.

The Handycam includes a 3-inch XtraFine touch panel, direct buttons that can be customised, a zoom toggle to control powered zoom lenses and has the same XGA OLED Tru-Finder as found in the Alpha A99.

Sound is catered for in stereo or surround sound - the VG900E has a four-way microphone on top - and there's also an accessory shoe to add additional accessories. Whether you'll want an XLR adaptor, large preview screen or a video light Sony produces plenty of kit, or there are loads of third party options out there too.

Available mid-November the NEX-VG900E will cost £3,000. It's not cheap, but it's unlike anything consumer-grade that we've seen before.