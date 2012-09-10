  1. Home
More Sony NEX-6 compact system camera pictures leak before Photokina

As with the Sony a99, press images of the Sony NEX-6 compact system camera have been leaked ahead of an anticipated launch this week. Along with a list of expected specifications, there's plenty to get your teeth into in advance.

It is believed that the camera will come with a 16.1-megapixel APS-C Exmor sensor, Bionz processor, hybrid autofocus with phase detection and contrast detection AF points, and built-in Wi-Fi.

The screen on the back will be a 3-inch LCD display, and the viewfinder will be OLED. The camera will feature an ISO range of 100 - 25,600, max shutter speed of 1/4000, and there will be Full HD (1920 x 1080 60i/60p/24p) video recording functionality.

There's a built-in flash plus a multi-interface hot shoe and a stereo microphone socket.

More will become apparent as Sony officially announces the NEX-6 in the days leading up to Photokina.

