Sony a99 full-frame camera in specs reveal

Sony’s re-emergence into the full-frame camera world has gathered momentum after a long list of specs that are said to belong to the Sony a99 were leaked, along with an on sale date.

According to Photorumours.com, the Sony a99 will house a 24.3-megapixel full-frame CMOS Exmor sensor and will feature translucent mirror technology. In terms of the ISO range, consumers will be able to choose between 100 and 25,600, though an ISO-low setting of 50 will also be available.

The specs also reveal a 1/8000 maximum shutter speed, 10 fps, 102 points AF system and 14 bit RAW output. In terms of video, we’re allegedly looking at Full HD at 1920x1080/60p.

Users will be able to review their shots on a 3-inch tiltable 921k-dot LCD screen, while the viewfinder itself is a 2360k-dot XGA OLED. Photorumours.com says there will be two memory slots for an SD and SD+MS card while the Sony a99 will weigh in at around 730g.

Sadly the specs didn’t come with any leaked photos of the camera, but that will change once the camera gets its official release on 12 September before arriving in stores in late October. That’s assuming the leak is watertight, of course.

The Sony a99 will be the manufacturer's first full-frame camera since 2009.

UPDATE: PetaPixel, a photography website, has been sent a sketch of what the a99 might look like, drawn by somebody who claims to have seen it. We've added that image above.

