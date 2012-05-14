Sony a37 and NEX-F3 camera specs leaked

Sony is set to officially unveil the a37 and NEX-F3 cameras later this week, though details of what kind of specs we can expect have already emerged on the internet.

The cameras are to be announced officially on 17 May, with Sony also using the platform to showcase a new 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 SAM lens that will be available for around $500.

The Sony a37 has a 16.1-megapixel sensor and ISO range of between 100 and 16,000. There is 15-points autofocus with three cross sensors and 2.5-4 stops of image stabilization.

The a37’s LCD can be tilted while Sony has also equipped the camera with 1080 24p HD video recording, complete with face detection.

Weighing in at 448g, the Sony a37 will begin shipping in June with an 18-55mm lens for $599. However, for $799, Sony’s new f/3.5-5.6 SAM lens will also be included with the a37.

The Sony NEX-F3 mirrorless camera again has a 16.1-megapixel sensor, an ISO of 100-16,000 and 1080 24p HD video. It also has the latest Bionz processor, 180 degree LCD, making it easier for self-portraits and a built-in flash.

Available in three colours, silver, black and white, the Sony NEX-F3 will again start shipping in June with an expected retail price of $599.

What do you think to the Sony a37 and NEX-F3 camera? Let us know your thoughts.