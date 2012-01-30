Sony Cyber-shot WX70 and WX50 cameras coming March

Sony has announced two additions to its Cyber-shot camera range, both of which coming to Europe in March.

The WX70 and WX50 superslim snappers share many features, including several of the colours they come in, although the former, slightly higher-end version also sports a 3-inch Xtra Fine LCD touchscreen, with a 921k dot resolution. The other comes with a 2.7-inch Clear Photo LCD (non-touch) screen, with a 460k dot resolution.

Both cameras are identical in their measurements, coming in at 92.2 x 52.0 x 19.1mm, and offer the same 16.2-megapixel Exmor R CMOS sensor. They house the company's proprietary Bionz processor, a Carl Zeiss Vario-Tessar lens, 5x Optical Zoom and 10x Clear Image Zoom (25mm wide angle), and offer ISO up to 12800.

HD video recording is available (AVCHD 1920 x 1080 / 50i, with MP4 also offered), while it is claimed by Sony that the battery will last up to 120 minutes (still shooting with LCD on). They each come with the company's Optical SteadyShot Active Mode for image stabilisation.

The Sony Cyber-shot DSC-WX50 will be available in silver, black, pink, gold and blue, while the Sony Cyber-shot DSC-WX70 will come in silver, black and white (even though the main image sent to us also features pink and purple versions... Maybe they're for other territories).

Sony is yet to announce prices.