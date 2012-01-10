Sony Cyber-shot W630 headlines W series updates

Sony has updated its W series of Cyber-shot compact cameras, announcing the launch of the DSC-W630, DSC-W620 and DSC-W610 models.

The W series is designed to be simple to use and pocketable, but not scrimping on features. Starting from the top, the W630 (pictured above) offers you a 16.1-megapixel1/2.3 CCD sensor and a Carl Zeiss Vario-Tessar lens, offering 5x optical zoom and a Bionz processor to keep things ticking along.

The W620, a step down (pictured, silver, below), offers you 14.1-megapixel 1/2.3 CCD sensor with a 5x zoom Sony lens, the W610 arrives with a 4x zoom in the same configuration.

Around the back of the trio of compacts you'll get a 2.7-inch LCD display with 230k-dots.

You'll get the ability to shoot 720p HD video, you get Sony's 360 degree Sweep Panorama for capturing those ultra-wide landscapes along with iAuto scene recognition, offering up 33 different settings.

The W630 and W620 also give you a range of in-camera effects, comprising of Pop Colour, Toy Camera, Partial Colour and Soft High-key, so you can make your image standout without the need to post-process with your PC.

The models will be available in a range of colours (not just pink) and will be landing in the UK from February 2012. No word on pricing, but we expect them to be affordable.

Also joining the line-up is the S5000. Details are light on this model, but it claims to be the perfect camera for first-timers, offering some of the fun features of the W series models, but running on AA batteries. No word on pricing just yet.

All models will be compatible with Sony's new PlayMemories photo service, with the software pre-installed on the cameras.