  Sony's new Handycam range features Full HD 3D and built-in projectors

Sony has announced its new handycam lineup for 2012 and there's some pretty nifty technology on some of the high-end models, including the CX730E which offers Balanced Optical SteadyShot for even more stable images while walking/zooming; Two new models with built-in projectors, and the top-of-the-range HDR-TD20VE 3D Handycam.

In actual fact Sony has launched 13 models this year, but the following four are the ones of interest, offering up some top innovations and new tech new tech.

Topping the bill is the HDR-TD20VE Double Full HD 3D Flash Memory camcorder. This little beauty is packed to the rafters with features with 4hr Full HD 3D on 64GB memory, a dual 1/3.91 type Exmor R CMOS sensor and dual BIONZ processor, dual G Lens with 10x optical zoom and 12x extended zoom (3D) along with 20.4 effective megapixel still photos (2D only).

Sony reckons this is the smallest and lightest Full 3D camcorders on the market.

Next up we come to the CX730E which, as mentioned, offers Balanced Optical SteadyShot for some really precise and stable images. As Sony puts it "Stabilisation is now applied to the whole optical system, including lens and Exmor R CMOS image sensor. The result is best-ever anti-shake performance that’s up to 13x more efficient than previous models."

On to the projector models and these could be a big hit if they perform as well as the tech sounds. The new PJ Series models (PJ200, PJ260) feature a projector that’s built directly into the camcorder’s flip-out LCD panel. The PJ260 offers stereo speakers with Clear Phase and S-Master Digital Amplifier technology to deliver clear, dynamic sound while you’re watching movies projected onto a wall or any surface for that matter.

The HDR-PJ260 Full HD flash memory camcorder also offers up Carl Zeiss lens with 30x optical zoom, 55x extended zoom and 29.8mm wide angle. There's also Optical SteadyShot with Active Mode and up to 8.9-effective megapixel still photo and 5.1 surround sound with Auto Wind Noise Reduction and Closer Voice tech.

The Handycam range should be available come march 2012.